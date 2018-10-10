Early voting for Islanders

Registered Island voters can again cast an early ballot prior to the upcoming state election on Nov. 6. The time span for early voting goes from Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Nov. 2, however, specific dates and times vary by town.

Here is the information for each town:

Chilmark town hall: Monday, Oct. 22 – Friday, Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 2, 8 am – 12 pm

Aquinnah town hall: Monday, Oct. 22 – Thursday, Oct. 25; Monday, Oct. 29 – Thursday, Nov. 1, 12 pm – 4 pm; Friday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 12 pm – 3 pm; no voting on Wednesday, Oct. 24

West Tisbury town hall: Monday, Oct. 22 – Friday, Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 2, 8:30 am – 2 pm

Oak Bluffs town hall: Monday, Oct. 22 – Friday, Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 2, 8:30 am – 4 pm

Edgartown town hall: Monday, Oct. 22 – Friday, Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 2, 8 am – 4 pm; Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 am – 12 pm

Tisbury town hall: Monday, Oct. 22 – Friday, Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Nov. 2, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming state election is Wednesday, Oct. 17. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the state election is Monday, Nov. 5.

To check to see if you are registered to vote, and to find information on how to register to vote, visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website at sec.state.ma.us/ele. Online registration is available at RegisterToVoteMA.com. A license or an I.D. issued by the Registry of Motor Vehicles is required.