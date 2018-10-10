On Sept. 5, 2018, a bright, sunny day on Martha’s Vineyard, Jon E. Newman peacefully died at his Oak Bluffs home on Sengekontacket Pond. Living with aggressive cancer during the last four years of his life did not diminish his positive spirit and focus on appreciating each day and living it fully.

Jonathan was born on Sept. 15, 1949, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., the oldest of four children of Ruth Brodkin Newman and Dr. Nathan Newman. They resided in Katonah, N.Y. He was a graduate of John Jay High School and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a degree in computer systems engineering. Jon married the love of his life, Nancy Stibolt Newman, in October 1971.

Jon had a successful career with IBM for 35 years. He joined the company in the fall of 1971 as a systems engineer. He continued his education at night, earning two master’s degrees and little sleep. His M.B.A. changed Jon’s career path. Various promotions took him, Nancy, and their sons, Todd and Erik, to Woodstock, N.Y., Simsbury, Conn., Sudbury, and Wilton, Conn. Jon’s last position was vice president of mergers and acquisitions at IBM in Somers, N.Y.: “the best job ever.” Following his retirement in June 2009, he and Nancy moved to their beloved home on Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition to spending time with his family, Jon loved being outdoors — jogging, hiking, and skiing. He also had a keen interest in learning about wines, cooking, and pairing food and wine in special meals. However, his true passion was sailing. An accomplished sailor, he and Nancy spent their summer vacations sailing on Rainbow and later, Langeline, to Block Island, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Maine, Florida, the Chesapeake, Nova Scotia, and the Bahamas. They also loved to travel, and took trips to Europe, Alaska, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Mexico, Denmark, New Zealand, and cruised the Baltic Sea.

Jon first visited the Vineyard in 1970. Nancy vacationed here with her family. Their Vineyard story began with Jon’s proposal. They built their home in Waterview Farm in 1983, and in 2009 became year-round wash-ashores. Jon loved the relaxed Vineyard pace, clamming in Sengekontacket, relaxing with friends, and hiking his favorite Island trails. He was active in First and Third, a winter member of Edgartown Yacht Club, and a committed member of the Y.

He loved living here. Martha’s Vineyard will always be Jon’s home.

Jon is survived by his wife, Nancy Newman of Oak Bluffs; their sons Todd Newman of Encinitas, Calif., and Erik Newman of Concord, N.H., daughters-in-law Heather and Laura, and grandchildren Charlie and George, Alice and Reid; Ruth Newman, Jon’s mother, and his sister Sue Newman of Ithaca, N.Y.; brothers George Newman of Basalt, Colo., and Bob Newman of Placerville, Colo., and their wives, Liz and Chris. Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. Family and friends mourn his passing.

A memorial service to celebrate Jon’s life is planned for Friday, Oct. 26, at 12 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club in Edgartown. Memorial donations in Jon’s name may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA.