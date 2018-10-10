Lots of help to shine the light

To the Editor:

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the first annual Darkness into Vineyard Light suicide prevention and awareness walk on Sept. 29. The response to this event was phenomenal! The event was a huge success, with over 200 participants. The outstanding support confirms that the community is ready to break the stigma and show support to those suffering and those who have lost loved ones.

Thank you to our sponsors, Cronig’s Market, Parris & Associates, Harbor View Hotel, Malachy Meade Painting & Restoration, William Mueller Plumbing, Edgartown Police Association,

New England Refrigeration & Heating, RGB Architects, Seafood Shanty, Wilkinson Cos., Brewer Landscapes, Dip02539, IDesign, Hands of Hope, SBA Architects, ITC Distributors LLC, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Screenprinting, DaRosa Corp., Sharky’s Cantina, Willett Electric and Vineyard Propane, and Youth Task Force.

Through this event we were also able to raise $11,743! Amazing! Those funds will all go to support the Island Intervention Center, which is an organization that helps those who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

There are no words to accurately express our gratitude for our volunteers, and for every individual who got up, before dawn, to come out and walk.

A special thank you to Susan Mercier, Mary Korba, David Araujo, and all the others from Community Services, Lisa Belcastro, Carrie White, and Gina Williams who so graciously joined alongside us to get the event planned.

We have already begun discussing our plans for next year’s event. We also are working on other ways to continue to raise awareness throughout the year.

This community is one of a kind! Your compassion and generosity is beautiful to see.

John Murray

Maria Ventura

Co-organizers of Darkness into Vineyard Light