Marjorie H. Look

Marjorie H. (Searle) Look, 89, of Edgartown died on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at the Harbor Point Assisted Living Center in Centerville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Christopher S. “Huck” Look Jr., the former sheriff of Dukes County.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 pm. Marjorie’s memorial service will be celebrated in St. Andrew’s Church, South Summer Street in Edgartown on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 11 am, followed by burial in the New Westside Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to an Island charity of one’s choosing. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.