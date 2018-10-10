No duct tape allowed on a state road

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has removed white “duct tape fog lines” on Beach Road installed by Vineyard Haven resident Frank Brunelle, saying it was unlawful for him to create the road markings.

Brunelle, a staunch opponent of MassDOT’s plan to install a shared-use path (SUP) along State Road, installed the duct tape, and wrote several Facebook posts and emails to town leaders taking credit for the duct tape. “Drivers would flash the peace sign when they saw me laying down the tape,” he wrote in one of them.

In an online post, he wrote, “Even the giant diesel VTA buses are adhering, and there is ample distance from the center line.”

But it’s not legal for an individual to take such matters into his own hands, according to a spokesman for MassDOT.

In an email to The Times Judith Reardon wrote: “Please note that MassDOT Highway Division District 5 has removed the white duct tape, and will continue to monitor this location. MassDOT will also be sending a letter to Mr. Brunelle advising him that it is illegal to perform any work in the State Highway Layout.”

Brunelle could not immediately be reached for comment.