Oak Bluffs: ‘Be the U’

Once again Mother Nature seems confused and unable to make up her mind as to what kind of weather to send us this fall. Just as we relax in cool typical autumn days, we are faced with hot humid days and nights, and back to summer again. But Sept. 21 was a beautiful sunny day at the East Chop Lighthouse, when Colleen Farrissey and Patrick Hickey were married in the presence of family and friends. Colleen is the daughter of Kathy and Andy Farrissey, and her proud grandparents are Bill and Maureen Anderson. Patrick’s parents are Maria and Mike Hickey. Colleen is a nurse at our Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and Patrick is an Oak Bluffs Wastewater employee. The wedding locale had a special meaning for Colleen, as in 1907 her great, great, great-grandfather, Captain George Henry Fisher, was the East Chop lighthouse keeper. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at the Winnetu.

Join the discussion sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard at the “Be the U in Oak Bluffs Public Forum” on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 am to noon at the Oak Bluffs Public Library. The forum will feature a panel of local residents who will discuss several topics while providing examples of town success stories. If you have ever wondered how Oak Bluffs government works, or how town decisions get made, here is the chance to get some answers. You will also hear about future challenges facing the town, and opportunities for Oak Bluffs residents to contribute more than just tax dollars.

Make plans to attend the First Fresh-Fish Fry of the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard. The fish fry will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 pm at the Parish House in Trinity Park in Oak Bluffs. The chefs and cooks at the church will create a special Derby season fundraising event, which will include fresh fish, french fries, coleslaw, corn bread, drink, and dessert. Tickets will be available at the UMC Parish house, Phillips Hardware, or at the door. Tickets for children under 12 are $9, and adults $18, and you may eat in or take out. Doors will be open at 5 pm.

Seafarers and landlubbers alike, head to Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 6 pm for the opening reception for “The Art of Boat Building.” The reception will be held at the Francine Kelly Gallery, which is transformed into a Vineyard boatyard. Visitors to the exhibit will follow the process of building a wooden boat from design to launch. They will also learn some of the history of boatbuilding on Martha’s Vineyard. The show will run through Nov. 11, and will be open each day from noon to 4 pm.

It is that time of year again for Parent-Teacher conferences at the school. Conferences are scheduled for Oct. 23 from 3 to 6 pm, Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 pm, and Oct. 29 from 1 to 5 pm. Students will be dismissed at noon on these dates. The Scheduler will open to the parents in grades 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 on Oct. 13 at 1 pm. Conferences for students in grades K-3 will be scheduled by the teacher, and not through the Pick-A-time system.

We send birthday smiles to Marty Nadler and Alexis Moreis on the 13th, Jen Combra on the 14th, followed by Diane Claussen on the 15th. Smiles to Renee Balter on the 16th, my great-granddaughter Kayla Bryn deBettencourt and Richard Mello Sr. on the 17th, and Vincent Frye and Fritz Knight on the 18th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.