Personal Emergency Planning Talk and Wellness Clinic

On Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 12:30pm at the West Tisbury library, Public Health Nurse Lila Fischer and Medical Reserve Corps member Karen McPhail will give an overview of what you need to know and do to be prepared for an emergency such as a hurricane or winter storm. According to a press release, the topics covered include:

Creating your own emergency kit

Emergency notification systems

Shelters vs. sheltering in place

Pets in emergency situations

Following the talk, Fischer will offer her monthly wellness clinic. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.