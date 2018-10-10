Progressive Asset Management Boston opens office in Vineyard Haven

Progressive Asset Management Boston has been offering values-based socially and environmentally responsible investing services for more than 20 years, and now it’s opening an office in Vineyard Haven. According to a press release, last summer Eric Packer, the founder of the company’s Boston office, sponsored the Martha’s Vineyard Environmental Film Festival. Based on the strong interest and warm reception received from many attendees during the film festival, in July the firm decided to open a branch office in Vineyard Haven.

Progressive Asset Management is also helping to support the environmental stewardship of the Island by becoming a business partner of the Vineyard Conservation Society.

The firm believes that clients can align their values and concerns with their investments while achieving competitive market performance.

“Opening an office on Martha’s Vineyard is the best of both worlds,” said Packer, “being able to spend time on the Island throughout the

year, while also introducing our values-based investing services to the folks who live there.”