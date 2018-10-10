A reason to vote yes

To the Editor:

I am a retired registered nurse who worked 40 years in Massachusetts hospitals, with experience in ICU, OR, and ER settings. I would like to give you a former clinical nurse’s view of why Question 1, “Safe Patient Limits,” would be good for patients and good for you.

A yes vote on Question 1 will dramatically improve patient safety in Massachusetts hospitals by setting a maximum limit on the number of patients assigned to an RN at one time, while providing flexibility to adjust patient assignments based on specific patient needs. Today in Massachusetts hospitals, except for in ICUs, there is no law limiting to the number of patients that can be assigned to a nurse at one time. Studies have shown that higher patient assignments are associated with more patient deaths, costly complications, medical errors, and readmissions. In Massachusetts, it is not uncommon for a nurse to be assigned twice as many patients as they can safely care for at one time. Those unsafe assignments were a contributing factor as to why I retired seven years ago.

The opposition TV ads are full of misconceptions and untruths designed to confuse the public and scare people into voting against the ballot question. The proposed safe patient limits are unit-based (Med/Surg, ER, OR, Recovery Room, OBS, Pediatrics, Psych, etc.), and are not “rigid” or “one size fits all,” as stated by the opposition. The maximum patient assignments range from one patient per RN if under anesthesia in the OR or recovery room, and up to five patients per RN on a rehab or psychiatric unit.

They claim that passing Question 1 would take away a nurse’s judgment at the bedside, but this is far from the truth. Nursing judgment can still be exercised, and a patient load can be adjusted down if one of the nurse’s assigned patients becomes clinically unstable and needs closer observation. In fact, assignments can be adjusted for any reason, as long as they don’t exceed the maximum limit, as outlined in the law, for that particular unit Our opponents also try to characterize Question 1 as a “government mandate,” but this too is a fallacy. Question 1 was developed based upon findings from multiple scientific studies, and is designed by clinical nurses, not legislators, to provide the safest care for their patients when they are hospitalized.

The ads go on to say that they can’t afford to hire the additional RNs to meet the Question 1 nurse/patient ratios. This is proven wrong by the fact that currently UMass Memorial in Leominster, Baystate, Franklin Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber, Lahey Clinic Hospital, Fairview Hospital, and Athol Memorial Hospital all meet the RN staffing required by Question 1, and all of them are still making a profit.

I received a mailing sent to all RNs in the state from the opponents of Question 1. In that mailing Boston Medical Center claims they will be unable to treat 104 patients a day in their ER if Question 1 passes. Amazingly, as per recent 990 Forms, Boston Medical Center has managed to funnel $87.5 million into a Cayman Islands bank. Why not a U.S. bank? We all should wonder what they a planning to spend that money on, if not on direct patient care and our safety while in their hospital.

California has had safe patient limits for 14 years, and has had none of the negative outcomes that our opposition has presented in their ads. Patient outcomes have improved, ER wait times have shortened, no ER had to go on diversion (stop accepting patients), no hospitals were forced to shut down, no layoffs of non-nurse employees occurred, and many nurses who had left the bedside due to unsafe staffing concerns have returned to nursing. In fact, RNs from other states have moved to California to work in the safer environment. The nine Massachusetts hospitals mentioned previously, which already meet Question 1 staffing standards, have had no such issues either.

On Nov. 6, we have a chance to send a clear message that patient safety matters. A recent poll shows that 86 percent of nurses in Massachusetts support Question 1, but management-dominated, deep-pocketed interests, the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, the American Nurses Association of Massachusetts, and Nurse Executives of Massachusetts, are aligning to maintain the “status quo,” a “status quo” of continued unsafe conditions for patients and nurses. They have already spent about $12 million on those TV ads I referenced earlier. If you have seen their ads, you probably have noticed that they do not offer any solutions to the longstanding suboptimal staffing problems. All they do offer is “doom and gloom,” “the sky is falling,” unsubstantiated claims designed to mislead and misinform you.

Well, here’s the bottom line. The opponents of Question 1 are hoping that at least 51 percent of the voters are not smart enough to see through their scare tactics. We hope that you do look past all their claims and see the real picture: that Question 1 will make every hospital safer for you and your loved ones if you ever need to be treated in a Massachusetts hospital. We are counting on each and every one of you not to be fooled by their propaganda.

Thanks for taking the time to read this letter. I hope it will help you make an informed decision. If you have any questions you can contact me by email at rickbos2001@yahoo.com. Those of you who want more details on Question 1 can read a summary of the question as posted on the Massachusetts secretary of state’s website. You can access it using this link: bit.ly/Nursequestion.

Then give yourself and your families an early Christmas present, and vote yes on Question 1, “Safe Patient Limits,” on Nov. 6.

Rick Lambos

Edgartown