Robert G. Hammond of Southbury, Conn., died on Sept. 2, 2018. Bob and his wife of 66 years, Nancy Temple Hammond, lived on Martha’s Vineyard for 13 years prior to moving to Southbury in 2002.

He and his twin brother, Don, began their lives on Oct. 29,1924. Along with younger twin brothers Phil and Bill, and older sister Marjorie Castimore, they spent their formative and school-age years in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Bob’s formal education was interrupted by WWII, during which time he was stationed in Guam and served as a radio technician and navigator on a B-29 in the Army Air Corps. With help from the GI Bill, he graduated college with a B.A. from Colgate University.

New York City was always a special place for Bob, and over years of daily commuting he developed an encyclopedic knowledge of the city. It was there he began a long career in the field of advertising and marketing. Working for larger corporations that specialized in consumer goods led to jobs and homes in California, then back to New York and New Jersey. Second careers had Bob and Nancy moving to Massachusetts and back to Connecticut, before finally retiring to Martha’s Vineyard in 1990.

The Vineyard was a homecoming, as they had been introduced in the mid-1950s, and rented regularly before purchasing their home on William Street in Vineyard Haven in 1965. Upon retiring into their recently remodeled home, the two quickly immersed themselves in the community they loved.

Bob volunteered for the Island Food Pantry, served for and became president of Tisbury Waterways Inc., was a member of the Vineyard Conservation Society, and played tennis whenever he could. Weekly poker games and a vibrant community of recent retirees filled out a very active social calendar. He had a lifelong love of music, particularly the music of his generation, and a passion for geography — specifically maps. The depth and breadth of deep space fascinated him, the wonders and fragility of Mother Nature concerned him, and the political leadership of our great country worried him. What he cherished most were the daily random encounters with anyone who had a few minutes. This usually occurred during a dog walk or while attending local sporting events, especially those involving one or more of his grandchildren, but nothing could top a day at the beach followed by a good meal with family, friends, and lots of discussion and laughter.

In addition to Nancy, Bob is survived by Bob Jr. and Marion Hammond and their three sons, Jared, Paul, and Nicolas; Carolyn Hammond and her daughter Lydia; Christy and Dave Ball and their daughters, Allie and Jenny; and 20 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin Don and wife Barbara, his sister Marge and husband Bill. Among his closest friends were his brother-in-law Charles Crumm and his wife Anne.

In Bob’s memory, any donations to the Island Food Pantry (P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568) or the charity of your choice are greatly appreciated. There are plans for a gathering to remember Bob at Pomperaug Woods in Southbury, Conn., at a later date.