Tisbury: CROP Walk this weekend

Tomorrow afternoon, Friday, Oct 12, at 1:30 pm, Tom Dresser will talk about his 2008 book “Mystery on the Vineyard: Politics, Passion and Scandal on East Chop” at the Tisbury Senior Center. This is a story dating back to 1940, and the subsequent court case provides a fascinating review of how much the Island and New England have changed since then.

I promised to remind you: The Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk is Sunday, Oct 14. The six-mile walk will begin and end at St. Augustine’s Church with a halfway stop for rest and refreshments at Trinity Methodist Church in the Campgrounds. This CROP Walk is held in memory of Alden Besse, founder of the M.V. Hunger Walk and its leader for 25 years, who died last year. Also this year, Betty Burton will be honored for her 20 years of leadership in the Vineyard’s efforts to alleviate hunger on the island. Together we can help end hunger in our community and around the world.

I am probably the only one: I really prefer the days when a holiday is held on a specific date instead of a nearby Monday. I was confused about what holiday this last one could be, because I never had celebrated Oct. 8 for anything.

The Vineyard Haven library announces the start of seasonal Sunday hours at the library with a screening of “Ex Libris: The New York Public Library.” This documentary is a look within the walls of the NYPL, one of the greatest knowledge institutions in the world, revealing it as a place of welcome, cultural exchange, and learning. The film will be shown at noon on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The Vineyard Haven library now plans to be open Sundays from noon to 4 pm, except for some holiday weekends.

Next Tuesday’s movie night at the Vineyard Haven library sounds delightful. “Ocean’s Eight” features some of your favorite movie actresses. Debbie Ocean selects an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala. See the film on Tuesday, Oct 16, at 7 pm. It is rated PG-13, and this showing includes free popcorn.

My husband and I enjoyed a delicious dinner at the Ocean View last Sunday. The manager kindly walked us out to the car. Two old folk stumbling on canes can be a cause for concern. Then we found out she was working three years ago when we last celebrated our anniversary there. That was also when Donald broke his hip in the parking lot, falling between two parked cars. We have all recovered, but wondered why we chose to do it again. Well, this time it was prime rib night, and we did have another good dinner.

On Sunday, Oct 14, Grace Church invites children and families to an open house in the Children’s Chapel from 9:30 to 11 am. The chapel has a stone altar, a mural painted by African American artist Allan Crite, and benches created by past students of Grace Preschool. The mural shows Vineyard Haven harbor in the 1950s, with children gathering at the feet of Jesus Christ. The benches, decorated with children’s handprints and words, are in remembrance of those lost at the World Trade Center on September 11.

Celebrate National Fossil Day at the Oak Bluffs library next Thursday, Oct 18, from 5 to 7:45 pm. It’s free, for all ages, especially students. You can bring fossils or even funny-looking rocks to ask about, because there will be experts as well as collectors there. Or just go to see what others may bring.

A New York Times columnist said that now one-third of the male justices on the Supreme Court have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. And these two men will likely chip away at American women’s rights. Nicholas Kristof was correct in saying that the whole process has been bad for civility in our United States. I am afraid he may also be right when he suggests it will end up being bad for the legitimacy of our federal court system.

Are you planning to vote in November? Most voters don’t bother with midterm elections. That just means your vote counts more. Think about it. Do your part to support our democracy.

Happy birthday to Ryan David Dunbar, and also Lee and Chris Lowe, on Friday. Wish the best on Saturday to Heather Angelastro and David Finkelstein.

Heard on Main Street: When trash can be converted to energy, trash becomes part of the solution.