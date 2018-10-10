‘Be the U’ public forum scheduled

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard will be holding a “Be the U in Oak Bluffs Public Forum” on Saturday.

The forum will have a panel of local residents who will discuss a wide range of topics and provide examples of success stories. The focus will be on the “importance of civic participation that can help foster creative problem solving, teamwork, thoughtful discourse, as well as the economic benefit of having an engaged citizenry,” according to a press release from the league.

The forum will also look at future challenges for the town, and opportunities for town residents to give more than tax dollars to help their community.

“Come ‘Be the U in Oak Bluffs’ and learn how you can help build a more resilient and sustainable future for our town and our community,” the release says.

The forum will be held at the Oak Bluffs Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 am to 12 pm.