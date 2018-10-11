SSA ‘open house’ a tepid affair

A thin crowd meandered in and out of the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse lobby Wednesday evening to catch a glimpse of the proposed new terminal in Woods Hole, exhibiting none of the revulsion Falmouth residents expressed across the Sound earlier in the week.

The second of the Steamship Authority’s community open houses meant to showcase designs for the new Woods Hole terminal building, the Vineyard Haven event was sparsely attended by Islanders.

It was a different format with Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis, general counsel Terence Kenneally, security director Larry Ferreira, and spokesman Sean Driscoll, as well as architects from BIA Studio, milled about answering questions about the images and schematics displayed on easels and projected on screens.

One man off-handedly asked BIA Studio’s Chris Iwerks if the roof design of the terminal was meant to echo a 17th Century saltbox — if so the man argued the slope is positioned to the wrong compass orientation.

Vineyard Havener Reagan Goldstein told Ferreira she found the design pleasing to the eye.

Driscoll told The Times that based on criticism of its aesthetics, the Steamship Authority is considering removing stone veneer from the facade of the terminal design.

Nobody raised their voice or could be heard delivering sharp critiques.

In the hour The Times was at the open house, no Tisbury officials or other Island officials were evident in the playhouse lobby.

Steamship Authority brass will return to the Vineyard on Oct. 16 for a monthly board meeting to be held at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.