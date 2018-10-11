The Times repeats as Newspaper of the Year

The Martha’s Vineyard Times was named the 2018 Newspaper of the Year at a conference held Thursday by the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s fall conference.

It’s the second year in row that The Times has won the association’s top prize for newspapers with a circulation of 10,000-plus.

“Without exception, all our reporters and editors are versatile, multi-talented and incredibly willing to take up new challenges, associate publisher Jamie Kageleiry said. “That goes for the production, design, ad sales, and distribution staff as well. It’s a team effort to report and produce breaking news and high-quality feature stories day after day, for both our weekly print paper, our websites, and our daily newsletter, The Minute. We couldn’t juggle these so well without every member of our team trying their hardest and being keenly invested in the results. So thanks goes to all of them, and to publishers Peter and Barbara Oberfest, who never stop giving us their unqualified support.”

“It’s gratifying for our staff to win this award,” editor George Brennan said. “The mandatory issue for this contest was from March, which Islanders will remember was a relentless month both for the barrage of nor’easters, as well as Steamship Authority breakdowns. Our staff worked non-stop to bring readers the latest news and it’s wonderful to see that hard work recognized.”

The newspaper is owned by Peter and Barbara Oberfest of Vineyard Haven.

“Barbara and I are extremely pleased and proud of our great staff,” Peter Oberfest said. “All newspapers are the result of very hard work under great pressure, and NENPA’s Newspaper of the Year recognition for the second year in a row is particularly gratifying. Our thanks all around.”

Seven Days, an outstanding weekly newspaper from Burlington, Vermont, was named a distinguished newspaper in the circulation class.

The Vineyard Gazette was the runnerup for its circulation class, which is between 5,000 and 10,000, according to NENPA.

Another Cape and Islands newspaper, the Provincetown Banner brought was named Newspaper of the Year for weekly newspapers with a circulation of less than 5,000.

Cape Cod Times reporters Doug Fraser and Mary Ann Bragg won a Publick Occurrences Award for their reporting on the North Atlantic Right Whale.