Downpours collapse road shoulder in Chilmark

Torrential rain Friday eroded the edge of State Road in Chilmark at the overlook to Nashaquitsa Pond. The damage left a length of guardrail keeled over and washed hunks of asphalt and tons of soil down an embankment.

Crews from John Keene Excavation and White Brothers-Lynch packed stabilizing fill against the roadside and righted the guardrail. Crews will return Monday to bolster the work, John Keene said. They’ll also shore up adjacent stretches of road shoulder that look ready to give way.