Edgartown man pleads not guilty on gun charge

William Filene — the Edgartown man who was charged with the illegal possession of a handgun last Monday — appeared in Edgartown District Court Friday morning for his arraignment. Filene appeared before District Judge J. Thomas Kirkman.

Filene, 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge of carrying a firearm without a license, and two separate charges for possessing ammunition without a firearms identification card.

State and Edgartown police arrested Filene, who was a passenger in a car, after Trooper Dustin Shaw initially saw ammunition in the glove compartment when Filene opened it for the registration. According to police, the loaded gun was found between the console and the passenger seat.

Judge Kirkman told Filene, who remains free on $1,000 cash bail, to stay in touch with his attorney. Filene is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Friday, Nov. 9, at 9 am.