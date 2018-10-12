Road closed, ferries watching wind

It’s wet out there this morning.

Lagoon Pond Road in Tisbury is closed due to flooding.

Beach Road in front of The Times building is difficult to pass through because of the flooding, as well.

Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority has issued a travel alert. “The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for October 12, 2018, from 8 am until 5 pm.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check its website for further updates.

The Steamship Authority is also diverting ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.

MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 9:30 am

MV NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 10:45 am

MV KATAMA from Woods Hole 11:05 am

MV KATAMA to Woods Hole 12:20 am