Derby awards are a catch

Men and women of all ages win big at 73rd annual Derby.

1 of 17

The 73rd annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby came to an end with a jam-packed awards ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Fishermen and women, young and old, gathered under a tent at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs for the nearly three-hour awards ceremony.

This year marked a new record for Derby contestants which totaled 3,541. A total of 13,594 pounds of fish were weighed in.

Stephen Pietruska, who goes by “Striper” Steve, made history with his 39.20-pound striped bass. The catch, made by boat, marked the fifth time Pietruska had won the top honor for largest bass.

While there were a bevy of prizes of rods, reels, shirts, coolers, tackle boxes, hats, and much more, the biggest prizes of the day were a Cape Codder 19 from Cape Codder Boats and a 2018 Subaru from Clay Subaru.

The Derby holds a key ceremony where the shore and boat grand leaders randomly choose a key from a bucket then try to unlock a large padlock.

David Kadison, who led the Derby with an 18.49-pound bluefish caught from a boat, threw his hands up and shouted as his key clicked in the lock awarding him a brand new 2018 Subaru Forester. Kadison’s family ran up to the stage to hug him as the crowd cheered and clapped.

Kadison, with a big smile and a lack of words, thanked the Derby and his wife. “This just feels really good.”

Paul Hoffman, who led the Derby with a 13.08-pound bluefish from the shore, won the Cape Codder 19.

“Unbelievable, I don’t know what to say…thank you so much,” Hoffman said.

Check back for more details and photos on Monday. -Ed.