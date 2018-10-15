Carver quiets MVRHS gridders

The MVRHS football team traveled to Carver last Friday night to take on the Crusaders in the first game played on their brand-new, multimillion-dollar turf field. The game was a scoreless stalemate until Carver’s Josh Krofta ran for a 10-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, leading the Crusaders to a 7-0 win.

The Vineyarders turned in a superb defensive effort, but couldn’t make a dent with the ball in their hands, managing just 18 offensive plays. “It seemed like we were on defense the whole game,” Vineyard Coach Donald Herman said. “The first two or three plays we looked good, then I don’t know what happened. We got beaten up on the line of scrimmage. When you lose that battle, you usually lose the war. We prepped all week for what they were going to do. We looked good during practice, but during the game it’s a different story.”

Coach Herman also wants to crank up the intensity: “It’s a matter of desire. It’s a physical game. You have to want to hit somebody; if you don’t, then play chess. We’ve tried to challenge our players every week, but so far it’s not working for us.”

Bright spots abounded on defense for the Vineyarders. Andres Garcia made 19 tackles, Michael Courtney had 16, and Antone Moreis added 14 more. Patrick Ribeiro recovered a fumble in the third quarter, but the Vineyarders couldn’t capitalize. On special teams, Caleb Hatt made a sure-handed grab on an onside kick.

After two games on the road, the Vineyarders play another group of Crusaders, this time from Cape Cod Tech, on Friday night at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. Kickoff is at 6 pm. Sizing up the game, Coach Herman again stressed the importance of physical play and translating lessons learned in practice to success on the field. “[Cape Tech] is a team that is improving,” he said. “They’ve got some big linemen and some skilled players. It’s going to be a challenge for us. It’s a game we can win if we do two things. We need to play physical, and take what we learn from practice and apply it to the game. If we do those two things, we’ll be OK.”