Diana E. Batten, 67, of Edgartown died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was the wife of Douglas G. Batten.

Her funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Donations in her memory may be made to the D.A.V., P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or dav.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.