Marjorie H. Look of Edgartown died Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at Harbor Point Nursing Home in Centerville.

Marjorie was born in Oak Bluffs on June 23, 1929, in the little white house that served as the hospital at that time. She was the daughter of Leland P. Searle and Emma Mello Searle of Edgartown. Marjorie was the oldest of six children, and spent her entire life in Edgartown.

Marjorie married Christopher S. Look Jr. (“Huck”), and together they raised five children in their home on West Tisbury Road. Together they bought Wells Oil Service, and Marjorie took on the office work, answering the phone and scheduling appointments as well as keeping five children in line. After the children were grown, she worked many summers for Brickman’s in Edgartown. In her later years she opened an antique shop on Winter Street in Edgartown called the Curiosity Shop. She had a passion for the older items she sold, and loved meeting new people to share that passion with. She supported Huck when he became sheriff of Dukes County, and stood by his side as he held that position for over 25 years. After retirement, Marge and Huck enjoyed winters in Dania Beach, Fla., and were able to travel extensively.

The family wishes to thank all Marjorie’s caregivers for the past four years, especially Judeen Bernard for her loving care. They also thank Marjorie’s cousin, Beatrice Lawry, who spent almost every Sunday morning with Marjorie, talking and laughing about the old days and their families. Marge looked forward to those visits every week.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Diana L. Butynski and son-in-law John, Christopher S. Look III and daughter-in-law Leslie and Joyce L. Look, all of Edgartown. She was predeceased by her husband Christopher and her two sons, William L. Look and David R. Look. Marjorie leaves seven grandchildren whom she adored, Lucas Butynski and his wife Emily, Seth Butynski and his wife Theresa, Kaitlyn Leber and her husband Casey, Nathan Costa, Matthew Look, Cassidy Look and her fiance Tony Jackson, Christopher S. Look IV, and Jacob Murphy. She also leaves two great-grandsons, Connor James Leber and Andrew Francis Butynski. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Flora Lee Morgan and husband Ralph, brother Kenneth Searle and wife Johnny, all of Pepperell, Donald Searle and wife Judith, and Douglas Searle of Oak Bluffs. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Searle of Vineyard Haven. On the Look side of the family, she is survived by her brother-in-law Thomas Teller, sister-in-law Leslie Carroll and her husband William, brother-in-law Peter Look and his wife Phyllis, all of Edgartown. Marjorie was predeceased by sister Evelyn Morgan and brother Leland Searle, as well as sisters-in-law Nancy Look McCormack, Estey Look Teller, and Barbara Look Lee.

Everyone who knew Marjorie was aware she loved sending cards for every occasion. The family is requesting that you put a card in the mail to a special person in your life to honor Marjorie. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to an Island charity of one’s choosing.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 pm.

Marjorie’s memorial service will be celebrated in St. Andrew’s Church, South Summer Street, in Edgartown on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 11 am, followed by burial in the New Westside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.