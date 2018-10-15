Sailors with Island ties take home bronze

Skipper Paul Wilson, with team members Christina Persson, Allison Coleman, and Natalie Coleman-Fuller, won the bronze medal at the 2018 U.S. Adult Sailing Championship for the Mallory Cup, held in Wayzata, Minn., from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29.

Wilson, a former U.S. Men’s Sailing champion, and Persson, a current member of the U.S. Sailing Team aiming for the 2020 Olympic Games, each grew up sailing at the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club. Allison Coleman, who coached Wilson as a junior, likewise earned a silver medal for the club at the U.S. Women’s Sailing Championship for the Adams Cup in the 1980s. Though not on behalf of the Vineyard, Natalie Coleman-Fuller has also won silver at the U.S. Women’s Sailing Championship for the Adams Cup.

As for conditions, the field battled over 22 races in winds ranging from 7 to 22 knots, in temperatures as low as 35°. When all was said and done, the silver medal went to three-time U.S. champion Benz Faget (Louisiana), while the gold medal went to the local team skippered by Mike Hanson (Minnesota).