Tisbury wins grant for IHT project

The town of Tisbury has been awarded a $98,500 grant from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), according to an email from town administrator Jay Grande.

Grande shared a memo sent by Undersecretary Janelle Chan on behalf of Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

The award is contingent upon the execution of a grant contract between the town and DHCD.

In a follow-up email, Grande wrote that the grant was sought by the Tisbury board of health. It will be used to pay for denitrification septic systems for an Island Housing Trust development on Greenwood Avenue, he wrote. The grant will pay for the entire system.

Selectmen authorized the town to seek the grant at a meeting in August. At that meeting, Philippe Jordi, executive director of IHT, said construction of the six affordable townhouses could begin in November, and be completed by next summer. Homeowners will be picked by lottery, with residents of Tisbury, West Tisbury, and Oak Bluffs assured of getting at least three of the units.