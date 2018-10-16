Edgartown sees taxi change

Edgartown selectmen held a public hearing Monday for an amendment to its taxi metering regulations.

After giving the amendment the green light on Sept. 25, selectmen gave the public a chance to voice their thoughts, but no members of the public came.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee was in attendance and said he supported the amendment. “No opposition … we’d be happy to see it,” he said.

Adam Darack, the town’s taxi liaison, told selectmen the amendment gives taxi companies the option to do metering or flat rates, but they can’t do both.

Selectmen then closed the hearing and put the new amendment into effect.

In other business, the town approved a $500 donation to the Council on Aging. The donation is from the National Association of Government Employees charitable foundation. The money will go toward funding the council’s meal program for seniors.