Katama ferry trips canceled

Updated 9 am

Several trips of the MV Katama have been canceled due to mechanical issues, according to alerts by the Steamship Authority.

“The MV Katama had a failure of one of its main engines while traveling to Vineyard Haven on its 6:30 am trip. The U.S. Coast Guard gave permission for the vessel to return to Woods Hole under the power of one engine,” spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote.

The ferry backed into a slip in Woods Hole and unloaded at about 8 am. The Island Home ferry was delayed by about 20 minutes and finally began loading for its 8:15 am crossing at 8:15. The Island Home finally left the slip at around 8:30 am.

Driscoll wrote that the delay was due to the Katama.

The Katama has since been taken out of service and is headed to the SSA’s Fairhaven repair facility, Driscoll wrote. “We are working on reaching out to our customers who had reservations on board the M/V Katama to rebook them on other trips,” he wrote. “Standby on trips leaving the island is temporarily closed but should reopen late tonight. The residual delays experienced as a result of the Katama being unexpectedly berthed in Woods Hole should resolve throughout the morning.”

M/V KATAMA 7:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 8:35AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V KATAMA 9:50AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 11:05AM Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

M/V KATAMA 12:20PM Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 1:35PM Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

M/V KATAMA 2:50PM Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 4:05PM Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs

M/V KATAMA 5:20PM Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Updated to add more Katama cancellations and more information from SSA. -Ed.