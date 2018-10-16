Vineyard Montessori School hosts open house

The Vineyard Montessori School in Tisbury will open its doors to the public on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, according to a press release. Families of preschool through middle school students are invited to attend and learn about Vineyard Montessori School’s curriculum, tour the campus, and meet staff and faculty members.

The Vineyard Montessori School is the only independent, nonprofit school on Martha’s Vineyard serving children pre-kindergarten through grade 8. Head of School Deborah J. Jernegan said in an email to The Times that built into the curriculum of the Montessori School are social responsibility, global leadership, problem-solving, and conflict resolution. “Intrinsic motivation is the key in building autonomy and creating within the child a passion and love for learning,” Jernegan said. The school promotes a respectful relationship among classmates and teachers, and guides children while they are forming these bonds, according to Jernegan.

She also said students are encouraged to make independent choices and assume leadership roles as they grow older.

According to the press release, mixed-age grouping encourages peer mentors and opportunities for students to model and lead in classroom and social settings. Programs are designed to guide and inspire students to pursue their interests while achieving academic and leadership excellence in a safe community setting.

Vineyard Montessori Schools also has a Rising Star Scholarship available to students entering seventh grade in the fall of 2019. Contact the school for full details and application information by emailing admin@vineyardmontessori.com or by calling 508-693-4090.