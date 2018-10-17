Aquinnah: Cranberry Day

Please remember that Election Day is nearing. In our town we have the luxury of early voting (so you can avoid the crowds). Early voting in Aquinnah starts next week at the Town Hall at 955 State Rd. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Oct. 22, Tuesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 25, from noon to 4 pm, Friday, Oct. 26, from noon to 3 pm. Monday, Oct. 29, Tuesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Nov. 1, from noon to 4 pm. Friday, Nov. 2, from noon to 3 pm. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the state election is Monday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Please vote every time there is an election, but especially now, when many politicians seem ambivalent, at best, about American citizens’ right to vote.

Bonnie Menton will be teaching a yoga class at the old town hall on Sunday mornings at 8:30. This Sunday, Oct. 21, will be the first one.

The library has its regular schedule this week: Story Time on Thursday at 5:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm and the Afterschool Club on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. This Saturday at 2 pm, the Book Group will meet to discuss Chloe Benjamin’s “The Immortalists.”

The Local Wild Food Challenge will be held this Sunday from 2:30 to 8:30 pm at the FARM Institute in Katama. The challenge is to create the best dish with at least one wild ingredient, which can be animal, vegetable, fruit, or fish. The rules are: All dishes must be pre-prepared (although a hot plate, oven, and grill will be available for final searing), one entry per person, entrées may be hot, cold, liquid, or frozen, and entrées must be presented by 4:30 pm for judging. Happy foraging for and preparing your dishes, everyone.

Pathway Arts will begin its season at the Chilmark Tavern space (9 State Rd. next to the Chilmark Store) on Tuesday, Nov. 6 (which sounds far away, but isn’t really, and it’s also Election Day so go vote). Their season begins with an “Open Writing and Poetry Night.” All writers, poets, playwrights, lyricists, and the community are welcome to share their words, or to relax and enjoy the readings. People can sign up when they enter the space. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the readings will begin at 7 pm. The first “We Dance!” of the season will happen on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 pm. There will be a live performance followed by dancing for everyone with DJ Kos. All Pathways events are free, and refreshments are served. For more information on Pathways events, call 508-645-9098 or go to the website at pathwaysmv.org.

A wild sea turtle was rescued off the coast of Menemsha recently. It had gotten tangled in the line of a lobster pot. Joe and Theresa Brossi spotted it and called the Center for Coastal Studies rescue hotline at 800-900-3622. The center then called Bret Stearns, director of the natural resources department for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head. Stearns and his assistant, Tyler Moreis, went out to investigate. As luck would have it, they ran into Brian (“Chip”) Vanderhoop, who came along with them. Joe and Theresa waited by the turtle so the rescue team could find it. The team succeeded in freeing the turtle and releasing it back into the ocean. Thank you to the entire team for helping the turtle and following the proper procedures for wild sea animal rescues.

Cranberry Day was last Tuesday. The weather was fine, and judging from the full baskets I saw in pictures, it was a good crop. I ran into Woody Vanderhoop and his boys over the weekend, and asked one of the boys how Cranberry Day was. “Good,” he replied. “Did you get a lot?” I asked. His eyes widened and he nodded and said, “Yes.” “What are you going to make with them?” I asked. “I don’t know,” he answered honestly.

I have a correction to last week’s column: The first woman across the finish line of the Gay Head 10K was Mary Clabby of Marietta, Ga., not Alex Testa. Paula Eisenberg, who helps to organize the race, reported that it was a wonderful race. It has now been in existence long enough that “many repeat runners who just love the course and the event for its beauty and relaxed vibe” come every year. There was a 77-year-old runner (1 hour, 33 minutes) and a 10-year-old runner (1 hour, 5 minutes). It truly is an all-inclusive event. Paula’s sister-in-law, Robin, ran the race and came in fifth in her age group. Paula and her husband David, along with Robin and her husband Randy, all celebrated by going out to the last night of the Chilmark Tavern.

Happy birthday to Jenna Petersiel, who celebrates on Oct. 22, Diana Lee Parker, who celebrates on Oct. 23, and my husband, Curtis Langer, who celebrates on Oct. 24. Enjoy your special days, you three!