Bridge Results

The Edgartown Bridge Club did not hold a game on Monday, Oct. 8, due to the holiday.

At the Oct. 9, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place overall were Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by David Donald and Michel Riel in second place. Tied for third place was John O’Keefe, playing with Ken Judson, and Cecily Greenaway, playing with Bea Phear.

And at the Oct. 11, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, two teams of four competed. The team winning two of the three matches included Tillie Foster, playing with Barbara Alleyne, and John O’Keefe, playing with Dave Donald.