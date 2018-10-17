Cape Cod 5’s Savarese awarded honor

For the seventh consecutive year, Dorothy A. Savarese, president and CEO of Cape Cod 5, was named one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Banking” by American Banker magazine, placing No. 15 on the list this year.

According to a press release, honorees are recognized for their professional accomplishments, the strength of the institutions they serve, and for their influence within the financial services industry. Among her accomplishments, American Banker highlighted Cape Cod 5’s growth to more than $6.7 billion in on- and off-balance sheet assets, and the build-out of a new 80,000-square-foot headquarters. Cape Cod 5 continues to expand geographically, with 19 banking centers and five lending and wealth management offices throughout the Cape, Islands, and southeastern Massachusetts.

“I am honored to be named among this group of female leaders in the financial services industry,” Savarese said in a press release. “This award is equally a recognition of the talented, dedicated team of Cape Cod 5 employees who share our bank-wide vision of serving as a trusted financial partner for our customers and members of the communities we serve. This award also recognizes the role I have been privileged to play with the American Bankers Association, advocating on behalf of community banks, like Cape Cod 5, and their contributions to their local communities.”

In addition, Cape Cod 5 recently announced the promotion of Emilie Bajorek to senior vice president, chief of staff; Stephen Johannessen to senior vice president, deputy chief financial officer and vice treasurer, and John F. Fulone has joined Cape Cod 5 in the role of senior vice president, director of strategic support.

“Emilie and Stephen have demonstrated strong leadership in their respective areas, growing the capabilities of their teams, and working collaboratively with all areas of the organization to move forward important priorities for the bank,” said Savarese. “John’s breadth of industry knowledge, deep involvement in our communities, and commitment to helping each customer reach their financial goals make this new relationship a natural fit.”