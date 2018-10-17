Court Report: Oct. 5- Oct. 12

Oct. 5, 2018

Joseph V. Cormier, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/27/65, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Sofia V. Esnal, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/29/82, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony, receiving stolen property under $1,200, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Timothy Adam Higgins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/15/83, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony, receiving stolen property under $1,200, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Paige J. Nitardy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/4/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 12, 2018

Fabiana A. DeOliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/12/73, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Stevenson Dunn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/5/61, leaving the scene of property damage, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Isaac Dyasi, Edgartown; DOB 12/26/86, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

William J. Filene, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/2/88, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a Federal Identification Card, a second charge of possession of ammunition without a Federal Identification Card: continued to pretrial conference.

Edmund Gould-Hatt, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/2/97, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF; a second charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued without finding for one year.

James Hakenson, Aquinnah; DOB 12/6/89, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Gabriel L. King, Cumberland, R.I.; DOB 11/19/97, abandoning a motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Antero V. Rodrigues, Pawtucket, R.I.; DOB 1/22/74, resisting arrest: to be dismissed upon the completion of 16 hours of community service; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Alan Santos, Edgartown; DOB 4/14/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hour of community service; no inspection sticker: not responsible; motor vehicle light violation: not responsible.

Thomas M. Souza, E. Freetown; DOB 5/12/57, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.