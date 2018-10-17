Fall electronics disposal day

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) will hold its semiannual electronics disposal day on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 am to 2 pm. Recycle old air conditioners, cell phones, computers, copiers, dehumidifiers, fax machines, microwaves, scrap metal, and more.

MVCS communications manager Mary Korba told the Times in an email that electronics disposal day is a responsible way to get rid of old technology that is no longer being used.

“By offering a more affordable way to dispose of electronics and appliances, this event helps to cut down on the waste left behind on our Island,” she said. “You’re doing your part to support the health and wellness of our Island, both by disposing of your items in an environmentally friendly way and donating to the vital programs and services of MVCS that serve a third of our neighbors each year.”

Korba said there are many people working together to make this initiative happen. “All electronic disposal day proceeds benefit otherwise unfunded care provided through the programs and services of MVCS. This fundraiser wouldn’t be possible without our partnership with Bruno’s Rolloff and our many volunteers, who give their time and energy to support a day of recycling for our Island.”

This event has been held semiannually for 12 years.

MVCS set a rain date for Oct. 27, and will make the call the day before. Those interested are encouraged to check the MVCS website and Facebook page for delay information.

Fees are between $5 and $40 per item. A 10 percent discount will be given for full carloads. More information, including a price list, can be found at mvcommunityservices.com/edd.