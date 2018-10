By Joseph F. Steele

So —

There’s this girl, right?

I took her hand

I carried her bags

I smiled inside her eyes

She heard me.

And listened … and she laughed!

In an instant, right?

We were where we wanted

To be …

In an instant.

Joseph F. Steele was a dear friend of Kristen Norman, as he was to many others. He left this earth too soon. Many of his poems remain, which he referred to only as “thoughts & words.”