The great Pumpkin Festival

Morning Glory Farm in Edgartown held its annual Pumpkin Festival this past Saturday, drawing pumpkin lovers of all ages to take part in the pumpkin fun.

Pumpkins were launched across the fields with a wooden trebuchet, while kids and parents took hayrides around the farm. Pumpkin carvings ranged from the simple jack-o’-lantern grinning cutout to an elaborate image of a rustic barn scene etched into the side of the pumpkin. Visitors wore specialty Morning Glory Farm Pumpkin Festival T shirts and enjoyed live music. Fresh food from the farm grill and bakery were also available for purchase.