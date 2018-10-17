Invigorate your health

Ever heard of a ketogenic diet? It’s a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that forces the body to burn fats rather than carbs. Learn all about it with Chef Jan Buhrman and naturalist John Bagnulo during their three-day ketogenic retreat. It starts Friday, Oct. 19, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20. Experience this hands-on approach and window into making good decisions in the kitchen while detoxifying body and mind. For more information, visit kitchenporch.com/culinary-experiences.