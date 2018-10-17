Island League soccer enters regular-season homestretch

1 of 4

With one week remaining in the regular season, MV United Island League soccer teams played in the rain Saturday on the fields at the West Tisbury School.

In boys Division 1 action, the MV Crew topped the MV Red Bulls, 6-4, while the MV Revolution sank the MV Sounders, 5-1. In girls D2 play, the MV Royals defeated the MV Red Stars, 4-2, and the MV Courage edged the MV Reign, 1-0.

Players are from grades 5 through 8, with teams broken up into Division 1 (grades 7-8) and Division 2 (grades 5-6). Boys and girls teams sport the nicknames of various Major League Soccer (MLS) and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) teams. The players also have weekly practices led by New England Revolution Development Academy Director Deven Apajee and Regional Manager Dean Brookes.

The regular season concludes on Oct. 20. The division playoff finals are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27, at the West Tisbury School. For current and updated information, visit mvunited.org.