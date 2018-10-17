Primary care physician no longer at hospital

Dr. Michael Michotek, a primary care physician at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, is no longer employed at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Katrina Delgadillo, the hospital’s director of communications, confirmed.

Dr. Michotek submitted his six months’ notice of resignation in August, but Delgadillo said “he was not able to work through his notice period.” She also said the hospital would not “engage in details.”

His departure comes at a time when primary care physicians are in high demand at the Island’s only hospital. Delgadillo told The Times that each of Dr. Michotek’s patients are being assigned to a new doctor, would be contacted by letter and or a phone call with the name of their new doctor, and would not be put on a waiting list. She could not say how many patients are affected.

George Gamble, a patient of Dr. Michotek, told The Times he went into the hospital to get a flu shot. When he stopped by a friend’s office to say hello, Gamble learned that Dr. Michotek no longer worked at the hospital. He said he was shocked.

“This guy is a beloved doctor, by his patients and his employees,” Gamble said, adding that, from a patient standpoint, the hospital is being “irresponsible” by no longer having Dr. Michotek employed.

Gambel said he spoke with Delgadillo, and was told he would be “taken care of.”

Gamble also posted about Dr. Michotek on the Islanders Talk Facebook page. The post has several comments from people upset over Dr. Michotek no longer being at the hospital.

Dr. Michotek does not have a listed phone number, and could not be reached for comment. Calls to his office Wednesday were referred to Delgadillo.