Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 8 – 12, 2018

Edgartown

Oct. 10, Sea Side Estates LLC sold 5 Crafts Field Way to Eric B. Kasen for $2,195,000.

Oct. 10, Renee Ann Stark, trustee of Renee Ann Stark Revocable Trust, sold 87 Schoolhouse Rd. to Nicholas M. Anderle, trustee of the Nicholas M. Anderle Revocable Trust of 2009, for $895,000.

Oct. 10, Victor and Joanne Ponzo sold 6 Acorn Circle to Robert Haberl for $869,000.

Oct. 11, Elizabeth A. Smith, individually and as trustee of the Smith Realty Trust of 2012, sold 4 Fifth St. North to Philip R. Brandon for $525,000.

Oct. 12, Katherine A. Ratta, Personal Representative of the estate of Robert J. Lasal, sold 572 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd. to William Craffey for $467,000.

Oct. 12, Brian F. O’Donohue sold 6 Eagle’s Nest to Christopher A. Cajolet and Eliska Suryckova for $640,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 11, Alfred P. and Paul W. Triangolo sold 65 Winemack St. to Jacmel LLC for $1,129,900.

Oct. 12, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 46 Paddock Rd. to Dmitri Stockton and Renee Allain-Stockton for $650,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 12, Stephen J. Perlman and Judith Gager Perlman sold 116 Canterbury Lane to Donald Low Wright and Charlotte Wright for $740,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 10, Brendon and Kristen Guthrie sold 62 Vineyard Meadow Farms Rd. to Robert C. Fox, Jr. and Andrea S. Mintz, trustees of the Robert C. Fox Jr. 1999 Revocable Indenture of Trust and the Andrea S. Mintz 1999 Revocable Indenture of Trust, for $1,325,000.

Oct. 10, Heritage Group Builders LLC sold 142 Otis Bassett Rd. to Susan M. Rust, trustee of the Susan M. Rust Trust of 2016, for $679,700.

Oct. 11, Steve Lohman sold a half undivided interest in 188 Waldrons Bottom Rd. to John L. Zannini for $350,000.

Oct. 11, David J. and Valerie S. Polishook, trustees of the Polishook Family Trust, sold 24 Black Brook Crossing to Judith G. and Stephen M. Perlman for $1,835,000.