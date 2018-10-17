Red Stocking Fund is back for another winter season

Red Stocking applications are now available at all schools, most banks, Health Care Access, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, the Island Wide Youth Collaborative, the Food Pantry, the Department of Children and Families, the Boys and Girls Club, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, and M.V. Insurance Agency offices.

The Red Stocking Fund is a completely volunteer-run, nonprofit organization that provides food and clothing for families in need for the holidays. Additionally, they provide food when possible through the winters on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization does not buy toys, but depends totally upon the donation of toys for kids, newborn to 14 years old.

Mail a completed application by Nov. 7 to receive a Thanksgiving food certificate. All applications must be turned in by Nov. 16. Distribution of clothing and toys is Friday, Dec. 14, from 9 am to 12 pm at St. Augustine’s Church. For any questions, call either Sandy Joyce at 508-776-0801 or Susie Wallo at 508-776-6050.