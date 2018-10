On Saturday, Oct. 20, Backyard Tacos hosts a mixology class from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Join Jonathan Pogash, creator and owner of the Cocktail Guru, for a fun and informative cocktail class. Learn how to mix fresh ingredients like herbs and citrus with various types of spirits.Try crafting your own signature margarita. Enjoy tacos, and shake your way into becoming the ultimate at-home mixologist. For more information or to sign up, call Backyard Taco at 774-549-6944.