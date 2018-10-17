Submissions wanted for Community Photography Show

The West Tisbury library invites you to participate in “Through a Lens II,” a juried show which will run from Dec. 3 to 31. According to a press release, the show is open to professional and amateur photographers. All genres are welcome. Submissions in digital, silver or gelatin print or alternative processes will be accepted. Submitters must have captured and created the original exposure. The deadline for submission is Nov. 15. Submitters should bear in mind that this is a community and family show when considering subject matter.

To submit, email a digital image or scan of your photograph(s) to Susan Glover (sggboston@gmail.com) or drop off at the West Tisbury library (copies only, please). Please include your name, email, phone number, your town of residence, and one to three sentences about your work. If you do not live on Martha’s Vineyard, please include an explanation of your connection to the Island. Up to three submissions will be accepted from each photographer.

Accepted images must be delivered to the West Tisbury library on Wednesday, Nov. 30, between 10 am and 3 pm, and must be framed in order to be included in the show. The photos must be ready to hang with firm frames and D-rings 1.5 inches from the top of the back of the frame on either side. No sawtooth or alternative hanging means will be accepted. The photographer’s name and contact information should appear on the back of the framed work. A group artist reception will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 3:30 pm.

For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.