T shirt fundraiser set up for Neil Estrella’s kids

Former Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School assistant football coach Neil Estrella died early Wednesday morning after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Head Football Coach Don Herman, who played on the 1991 state championship team and coached with Estrella from 2009 to 2013, wrote The Times that “in true Neil fashion, he fought to the very end.”

Coach Herman, football alumni, and the Touchdown Club will be selling $12 T shirts at all remaining home games, as well as on the ferry to the Island Cup, to raise money for a college fund for Estrella’s three children. All proceeds from the shirts will go to his family.

The MVRHS football team play Cape Cod Tech on Friday at their home field in Oak Bluffs.