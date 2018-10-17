Tisbury: “Golden Hill”

Heard on Main Street: If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.

I have to admit it has been awhile since I was interested in the book being read by the Vineyard Haven library book group. The choices in the past have often been older books, and those less interesting to me. This month’s selection sounds good. Unfortunately, they meet the day this column comes out, Thursday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 pm for an hour. You can stop by and hear what they think of “Golden Hill” by Francis Spufford. Originally published in 2016 in Great Britain, it takes place in “New York, a small town on the tip of Manhattan Island,” in 1746.

According to the publisher, “Spufford paints an irresistible picture of a New York provokingly different from its later metropolitan self, but already entirely a place where a young man with a fast tongue can invent himself afresh, fall in love — and find a world of trouble.”

While I am on the topic of books, the mini book sale at the Vineyard Haven library is this Saturday, Oct. 20, from 11 am to 3 pm. Not only might you find that book you were looking for, but the price is right. I love books; I just can’t always afford to buy them.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 20, is a chance for me to get rid of our old TV and air conditioner and benefit Community Services at the same time. The hours are 9 am to 2 pm for you to dispose of your old laptop,refrigerator, or microwave. I always seem to have a full car, but my husband has been collecting old computers and parts for years.

A special musical treat will be performed on Sunday. Soprano Jenny Friedman and baritone David Behnke invite you to “It Takes Two (or Three),” featuring arias and duets from opera and the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Joining them will be special guest Paul Doherty and pianist Griffin McMahon. The concert is at 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 21, at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. Admission is $15 at the door to benefit the church music program. A reception will follow.

We were off-Island last week. Should not be newsworthy that the boats were running and on time as expected. What was surprising was that there were more cars in standby than those waiting to board, and lots of space was left on the boat.

What wasn’t surprising was the attitude of one of the other drivers, who must have been a visitor. The side of our car was banged by the nearby car door of a driver getting out of her car. The slam was hard enough to shake our car, but did not seem to mar the paint, only leaving another small “ferry dent.” Good thing ours is no longer a new car. But the driver never even apologized. So she had to be a visitor.

A 30-minute film class on Movie Musicals led by Bob Dutton, followed by the film “Moulin Rouge,” begins at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 23. This program is free for members only at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society.

You can still sign up to learn more with ACE MV. Classes on “Canning and Preserving Tomatoes and Jams” or “Writing for Children” are scheduled in November. December has a two-day workshop on “Diagnosing and Maintaining Your PC,” and during December and January is the new “Introduction to Marketing.”

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Ryan Angelastro, who turns 3 years old today. On Saturday, Jeff Serusa and Jackie Hunt will party. Best wishes for a happy birthday go to Dylan Jacobs on Sunday.

Heard on Main Street: If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.