Travel back in time on National Fossil Day

On Thursday, Oct. 18, the Oak Bluffs library celebrates National Fossil Day by inviting the community to share their own pieces of ancient history and learn about fossils from the pros.

From 4 pm to 7:45 pm, library visitors will be able to explore artifacts from millions of years ago. Whether it’s an ancient megalodon shark tooth the size of a dinner plate, or a piece of obsidian from a prehistoric volcano, this event is fun for all ages.

Visitors are encouraged to bring in their own findings to share and ask questions of a number of archaeologists, paleontologists, zoologists, and collectors. Some guest presenters include Betsy Dripps and Kendra Buresch of Polly Hill Arboretum, along with paleontologist Jessica Cundiff, zoologist Joe Martinez, and many more. There will be display boards diagraming the various specimens, along with interactive learning opportunities for kids and adults.

According to the National Fossil Day website, National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.

National Fossil Day at the Oak Bluffs library is partially supported by a grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council.

Visit the Oak Bluffs library website for more information, or call 508-693-9433.