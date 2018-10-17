Vineyard harriers top Sturgis West, excel at Bay State Invite

1 of 9

The MVRHS cross-country teams outpaced the Sturgis West Navigators in a Cape and Islands League meet on Tuesday in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyard boys won 19-44, while the girls prevailed 15-46.

Peter Burke topped the boys field with a time of 17:02, with Colby Barnes of Sturgis West finishing second in 17:18. Vineyard runners claimed the next nine positions. Isaac Richards (17:26) was third, followed by Owen Porterfield (fourth, 17:31), Zach Utz (fifth, 17:37), Kieran Karabees (sixth, 17:38), Owen Atkins (seventh, 17:56), Borja Tolay (eighth, 18:10), Nate Porterfield (ninth, 18:19), Tom Sykes (10th, 19:18), and JoJo Bonneau (11th, 19:30).

In the girls race, Wren Christy led a Vineyard sweep of the top five spots, racing to the line in 20:12. Eloise Christy (20:48) placed second, Yayla Dechiara (20:57) ran third, Amber Cuthbert (21:14) took fourth, and Catherine Cherry (23:06) was fifth. Sophie Bass (23:31) claimed sixth for Sturgis West. Vineyarders Katie Freeman (24:36) and Ashley Biggs (25:47) also made the top 10, placing seventh and 10th, respectively.

Saturday at the Northfield Mountain Recreation Center, the Vineyarders competed in the Bay State Invitational.

The Vineyard boys placed 10th of 21 schools overall in the Scott Burdick 5K Run. Peter Burke ran 22nd of 211 harriers, with a time of 17:31.07. Owen Porterfield (18:08.92) was 47th, Zach Utz (18:16.89) 52nd, Isaac Richards (18:28.03) 68th, Kieran Karabees (18:33.52) 76th, Owen Atkins (18:35.16) 79th, and Borja Tolay (18:46) 88th. Nate Porterfield (96th, 18:54.74) also made the top 100.

Four Vineyard girls competed in the Ken Caouette 5K Run, one short of the five runners necessary to earn a team score. Catherine Cherry ran the course in 21:08.01 to finish 15th of 116. Wren Christy placed 17th in 21:23.25, with Eloise Christy (22:00.05) 27th, and Amber Cuthbert (22:16.01) 36th

Next up for the Vineyard harriers is the Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds on Friday, followed by a home meet on Monday versus Cape Cod Tech and Falmouth, with approximate start times at 3:30 and 4 pm.