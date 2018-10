Lambert’s Cove Inn, Farm, and Restaurant is hosting its first annual Oktoberfest at the newly renovated West Tisbury property. Join them for food, music, games, and of course, beer. The event is co-hosted with Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery, and includes a tasting of their seasonal brews. The $15 admission includes one beer and Oktoberfest stein. Kids under 12 are welcome, and free. No reservations required. For more information, visit lambertscoveinn.com or call 800-535-0272.