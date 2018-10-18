Charter boat sinks in Menemsha Channel

Updated 1:50 pm

The charter fishing boat Tomahawk II sank in the Menemsha Channel Wednesday night while tied to a dock along Boathouse Road. Owner Buddy Vanderhoop told the The Times that while he is crestfallen, the boat is insured and a salvage crew is slated to conduct an examination Thursday ahead of a raising operation involving lift bags and perhaps a crane.

“My EPIRB went off at the top of the ninth; I was pissed,” Vanderhoop said. (Anyone who stayed up knows Red Sox Game 5 win continued past 1 am.)

EPIRB stands for Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon, a type of emergency transmitter that utilizes one of more satellite relays to report vessel peril. Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll said Boston Coast Guard operations received the EPIRB alert around midnight. The Coast Guard then dialed up Vanderhoop, “to make sure he wasn’t out in the middle of the ocean, taking on water.”

Vanderhoop told the Coast Guard he wasn’t in distress and, upon rushing down to Menemsha reported the Tomahawk II sunk, Groll said.

Went he got to Menemsha he found the outgoing tide ripping out of the channel and what he estimated to be a 50 mile per hour wind hitting the water headon from the opposite direction, Vanderhoop said. Beneath the chop the wind against water conditions made was his boat, still tied to the float. His suspicion was the bilge got overwhelmed by wind against water wave action, he said.

The Tomahawk II is a 30-foot Ovid Ward Custom Sportfishing boat, according to Vanderhoop’s charter fishing website.

Vanderhoop said last year he installed two new 300hp outboards and a $10,000 electronics package. The outboard, he thinks, can be salvaged but the electronics are kaput.

Once the boat is raised, Vanderhoop said he will have it taken to the Kingman Yacht boatyard in Cataumet for restoration.

Aquinnah harbormaster Chip Vanderhoop said is appears waves that may have been between four and five feet eventually filled up the boat’s fish hole and that weight “doomed it.”

As of 1:30 pm, he said a salvage company was on scene employing lift bags and that pumps had been at work on the boat for 20 or 30 minutes.