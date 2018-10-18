Some ferries being diverted from Oak Bluffs

Updated 8:45 am

The following trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs Thursday, Oct. 18, have been diverted to Vineyard Haven.

MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 9:30 am

MV KATAMA from Woods Hole 11:05 am

MV KATAMA to Woods Hole 12:20 pm

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

The SSA also issued the following travel advisory: “The MV Sankaty has been cleared to resume service after its repair period and will run in place of the MV Katama, starting today at 8:45 am departing from Woods Hole. Two trips aboard the M/V Sankaty — the 1:35 pm departure from Woods Hole and the 5:20 pm departure from Vineyard Haven (originally scheduled to depart from Oak Bluffs) — have now been designated to carry hazardous cargo and will not be accepting passengers. Please make alternate plans if you were planning to travel as a passenger on one of those trips.

“The Steamship Authority thanks customers for their patience during this time.”

Updated to include more diversions – Ed.