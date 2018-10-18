In the business of winning

On Wednesday evening, Oct. 17, Island business members gathered at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort for the presentation of the 2018 Martha’s Business Awards given by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s our tenth year,” said Nancy Gardella, executive director of the chamber, “and it’s a very special year. What’s great about the award is that chamber members vote for other chamber members … I’m always excited by the number of people who vote and how interesting the selections are.

“This year we’ve made it easier for people to vote … we used to have eight awards, this year we have five and there’ve been more votes than ever before. It’s a fun way to recognize the 15 businesses that are being honored here tonight.” There are three awards in each category.

The winner of the “Marketing Guru” category was Shored Up Digital, a business that started less than a year ago. “I want to thank the Martha’s Vineyard small business community for entrusting us with being the voice of their business,” said Shored Up co-owner, Angela Prout.

J.B. Blau, owner of Copper Wok, Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Co., the Loft, and Sharky’s Cantinas won the “A Business that Gives Back to the Community” award. “Our number one give-back to people,” Blau said, “is to be open year-round in all five locations. We give back to staff and to the community … it’s a challenge but it’s been our desire since day one so we’re not going to change it.”

Kristen Gosselin, owner and creative director of KG Events & Design, a boutique planning and design firm specializing in private, corporate and destination events, won the “Turns the Ordinary into the Extraordinary” event. “This award means a lot,” said Gosselin, “because it’s voted on by Island businesses, that’s why it means more.”

Kelly Feirtag, general manager of The Ritz, got honorable mention for “Favorite Go-To Place” on the Island. “It’s everybody’s favorite,” said Feirtag, “because everybody knows your name there. I’m really excited about the award because we’re a dive bar so it’s pretty cool to win something for being a dive bar.”

Below is a complete list of all the winning businesses:

A Business that Gives Back to the Community

Winner: Sharky’s Cantina

Honorable Mention: Vineyard Vines

Honorable Mention: Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

A Business You Can Count On

Winner: Leslie’s Pharmacy

Honorable Mention: ResortMan

Honorable Mention: Rockland Trust

Favorite Go-To Place

Winner: The Barn Bowl & Bistro

Honorable Mention: The Ritz

Honorable Mention: Edgartown Meat & Fish

Turns the Ordinary into the Extraordinary

Winner: KG Events & Design

Honorable Mention: Winnetu Oceanside Resort

Honorable Mention: Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank

Marketing Guru:

Winner: Shored Up Digital

Honorable Mention: Nobnocket Boutique Inn

Honorable Mention: Hob Knob Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa