Bridget Tobin, the longtime terminal manager for the Steamship Authority, is retiring as of Oct. 26.

Tobin’s retirement was announced at an SSA meeting on Tuesday, where she got a standing ovation from the crowd.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 9 am to 12 noon, the public will have a chance to come in and wish Tobing farewell. Refreshments will be served, as well.