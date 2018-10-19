MVRHS field hockey player Hailey Meader to sign with Nichols College

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School field hockey player Hailey Meader will sign her national letter of intent to play for Nichols College, a private four-year college in Dudley, Mass.

Meader is the first of four MVRHS field hockey players who will be signing with colleges, a huge accomplishment, coach Lisa Knight says, since players on the Island can’t start playing until the ninth grade. Meader, who plays at forward, has been a varsity starter for three years.

Meader wrote The Times and said, “I didn’t think it’d be a sport I would end up falling in love with. Now in my senior year, I am so thankful to get another four years playing the sport that I love.”

“Kids that commit and are able to play at that level are spectacular overall — academically and as human beings,” Coach Knight told The Times. “You have to be the total package to be able to play at that level… and Hailey is a kind, considerate, and genuine person who loves to play. Her smiles are contagious.”

This comes at an emotional time for Knight, who is retiring this year after 32 years of coaching. The team is going into their remaining three games with an impressive 11-3-1 record, and 12 seniors will be graduating this year.

“Each one has a special place in my heart,” Knight said.

“She makes every player feel like her daughter, and I couldn’t imagine going through this whole process without her,” Meader said of her coach.

The letter-signing ceremony will be held in the MVRHS gym lobby at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, where teammates, family, and friends will join her in celebrating her accomplishment. Meader said, “My family has been helping me the whole way, and are my biggest cheerleaders. They help to keep me focused, and push me to do my best no matter what.”

Senior Day will be held during the last game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 27, at home against Nauset Regional High School, set to start at 11:15 am.